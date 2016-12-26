26 December 2016 Last updated at: 4:07 PM

Mad Alley-Blade suspects foul play over Gwamba’s accident

Budding musician Mad Alley-Blade has cast doubt over authenticity of Gwamba’s accident which has been described as an assassination attempt by some quarters.

Gwamba launched his first gospel album on the evening of 24th December at the Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe. Two days before the launch, on 22nd December, he was involved in a car crash.

The sad event attracted sympathy from the public but Blade believes this was another marketing strategy to promote the event.

In a Facebook post on 23rd December, the Luanar student offered his reaction.

“Don’t tell me this is one of them publicity stunts you ni***s be pulling off to promote your shows,” wrote Blade after sharing a link of a story about the accident.

However the Jesus is my Boss cook laughed off the foul play claims arguing his show was already sold out as such he did not have a reason to employ such dirty tactics.

Gwamba commented on Blade’s post, “My show is already sold out, I don’t need that.”

The response still left Mad Alley unsatisfied that he did not rush to send his best wishes to Gwamba.

He responded: “Ooooh if that’s true then hope u get well soon boss…respect.”

Mad Alley-Blade is famed for Chichewa cover of Adele’s Hello which he did with Joe Kells. They are all students enrolled with the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources.