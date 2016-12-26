26 December 2016 Last updated at: 7:28 AM

Devotion: Serve others

Mark 9 : 34-35 ” But they kept silent, for on the way they had argued with one another about who was the greatest. And he sat down and called the twelve. And he said to them, “If anyone would be first, he must be last of all and servant of all.”

To be great in the Kingdom, learn to serve others. Be a servant not a lord over others. Demonstrate through example and not by dictating. Inspire others and not threatening them. 1 Peter 5 : 2-3 ” Be shepherds of God’s flock that is under your care, serving as overseers–not because you must, but because you are willing, as God wants you to be; not greedy for money, but eager to serve; not lording it over those entrusted to you, but being examples to the flock.”

Jesus the greatest leader to have lived in the earth showed us through examples. He showed how to serve others, washed the feet of disciples, moved about doing good things and healing others. He moved places seeking and ministering to sinners and afflicted. He himself became the best servant.

That should be a life of greatness in the Kingdom. Greatness is not about the title you are called but the impact that you make to others. You can impact the world through the service that you render to other people. Dont wait for others to serve you. Be eager to serve them. The greatest impact is made by the greatest servants. Matthew 23:11 “The greatest among you shall be your servant”

Confession

I serve in the Kingdom and by becoming the greatest servant, I am making greatest impact to the lives of others. In Jesus Name. Amen.

