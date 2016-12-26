26 December 2016 Last updated at: 8:00 AM

Chamba lands two in jail

Police in Kasungu district are keeping in custody two men for being found in possession of cannabis sativa popularly known as Indian hemp.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kasungu Police Station Harry Namwaza said the two, Brave Kwenda, 36, and Elia Mkangala aged 28 were arrested on Friday.

Namwaza explained that on the stated day police got a tip that the vehicle which the two were travelling in had carried bags of marijuana.

The police then mounted a roadblock on the Mtunthama-Kasungu road within the town. They later managed to intercept the motor vehicle, a Toyota Spacio registration number BKL 2940 which was being driven by the first suspect Kwenda.

After searching the vehicle, the police found 260Kgs of the illicit drug. The drugs were impounded and have since been sent to Chitedze Research Station for analysis.

The two suspects will appear before court to answer charges of being found in possession of cannabis sativa contrary to Section 4(a) of Dangerous Drugs Act.

Kwenda comes from Masimbe village Traditional Authority Masula and Mkangala hails from Kalumba, T/A Kalumba, both in Lilongwe district.