26 December 2016 Last updated at: 8:10 PM

Bullets massacred!

A Jafali Chande’s brace inspired Be Forward Wanderers to a comfortable 3-nil demolition of rivals Nyasa Big Bullets in Luso Television Bus Ipite Football Fiesta first leg at Kamuzu Stadium on Monday afternoon.

The Nomads made no changes to the squad that demolished Silver Strikers in a Super League match on Saturday but Bullets made more than five changes, with Chiukepo Msowoya playing as a lone striker.

Bullets were on song as they kept ball possession in the middle of the park but failed to supply balls to Msowoya who was tightly marked by Harry Nyirenda and Bongani Kaipa.

Wanderers were hit with a massive blow when star striker Peter Wadabwa was stretched off following a hamstring injury and was replaced by Chande, who once played for the peoples team.

Minutes after his introduction, he made things happen for the home team. A corner by Mike Kaziputa caught Bullets’ defence napping, allowing the former Epac FC forward to head in past Ernest Kakhobwe in goals for the visitors.

Moments later, it was 2-nil. Bullets lost possession in the midfield to the Nomads who released Amos Bello to the left flank of the field to feed Joseph Kamwendo who chested the ball down before firing past the advanced Kakhobwe, 2-nil.

The Nomads almost completed the looting with some few minutes to play but Pilirani Zonda blocked Bello’s shot just outside the penalty box.

Come second, Bullets brought in Muhamad Sulumba and Fischer Kondowe for Maneno Nyoni and MacPhallen Mgwira as they tried to at least reduce the deficit in readiness for the second leg.

However, this change brought no imminent impact as Nomads defence refused to open up.

The first shot from the visitors came from Msowoya who blasted wide off the Nomads goal post. Luka Milanzi was also brought in for Bullets, replacing Anzeru Joseph who was outdone in the midfield.

At the other end, Chande almost doubled his tally on the day as he failed to put the ball into the back of the with Kakhobwe already beaten.

Things were turning ugly for Bullets were saved by the upright from Stainley Sanudi’s thunderbolt. Milanzi had the closest chance for Bullets when he blasted his shot over the cross bar from a Yamikami Fodya’s free kick.

Bullets had another chance when Msowoya was found unmarked in the box only to fire straight at Richard Chipuwa in goals for the Nomads who was enjoying his day following a fantastic performance.

The Nomads completed the riot in the additional minutes when substitute Jimmy Zakazaka’s free kick was headed into the back of the net by Chande who will forever remember his performance in the victory.

The second leg will be played on 2nd January in Lilongwe at Civo Stadium but the Nomads are almost in Canaan.

The victory will forever be remembered by all Wanderers faithful as Bullets were out-muscled and outplayed by the Carlsberg Cup and FISD Cup champions.