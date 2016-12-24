24 December 2016 Last updated at: 10:21 AM

KB close in on historic title win

Kamuzu Barracks registered a comfortable 3-0 win away to Karonga United on Friday and now need one more win to secure their first ever league title.

The win of the soldiers over Ingwina of Karonga pushed them to 58 points in the league, a point ahead of second placed Nyasa Big Bullets while the loss sees Karonga United getting relegated.

But the game was not without controversy as two players from either side refused to enter the field before kickoff.

The referee was forced to start the game with 20 players on the field but not before he had shown yellow cards to the two brainwashed players.

On the pitch, both sides failed to create clear cut chances and the only highlight in the first half was KB’s Davie Banda’s 26th minute shot which went over the crossbar.

The type of play changed in the second half and Kamuzu Barracks controlled the affairs no wonder they made it 1-0 in the 55th minute through Kelvin Hanganda’s well placed shot.

Kamuzu Barracks changed the game environment and organized their midfield which was not ticking and minutes later Manase Chiyesa added a second goal.

Karonga United made efforts to reorganise but it was the soldiers that were first on the ball hence a Mustafa Salimu’s left cross ended in the box allowing Harvey Nkacha to head into the net in the 82nd minute to make it 3 – 0 for the current league leaders.

After the game, head coach for the soldiers Billy Phambala was on cloud nine and expressed gratitude to his players for winning the game.

“I told my boys to concentrate and learn how the game is vital in the second half because we needed the three points,” said Phambala. His fellow head coach Oscar Kaunda for Karonga United said it was painful that they have not managed to survive in the league.

“It wasn’t a dream to exit the league with such a loss but I thank my boys for putting a fight and congratulations to Kamuzu Barracks,” said Kaunda.