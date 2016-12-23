23 December 2016 Last updated at: 4:42 PM

Winiko donates ambulance to hospital

Mulanje South Member of Parliament (MP) Bon Kalindo has kept his campaign promise as he has donated a K6.5 million Ambulance to Mulanje district hospital.

According to Kalindo, his gesture has been propelled by a promise he made during campaign when he said he will buy two ambulances for the people in the district.

He however admitted that he is yet to buy the other ambulance .

Kalindo has since promised to pay for regular service and fuel for the new ambulance as a way to ensure that the vehicle is ready for use anytime.

While applauding Kalindo for the gesture, authorities at the hospital disclosed that the facility still needs more ambulances as it has eight ambulances against the recommended number of fifteen.

Of late the country has registered poor health service delivery as people lack materials to be used in the hospitals.

The financial woes that the country is sailing in have witnessed hospitals running short of fuel for the medical personnel to respond to emergencies, a development that has cost lives of many people.