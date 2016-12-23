23 December 2016 Last updated at: 7:58 AM

REVEALED: Why the Mafikizolo show in Malawi has been canceled

The much awaited music shows which South Africa award winning afro pop duo Mafikizolo was meant to hold in Blantyre and Lilongwe this weekend have been called off with the organizers being coy on the main reasons for the decision.

It was announced the shows would be taking place this festive season by organizers KCP and Fepo Music Entertainment Company.

But news coming through indicate the shows have been called off with the organizers saying this is due to some wrong information pertaining to the roping in of the musicians for the show.

However, this seems not to be the reason as they had confirmed last week of the show.

Malawi24 has learnt that the core reason for the cancelation is lack of sponsorship.

It is said the organizers failed to land sponsors for the show.

This has also been noted in a media statement from South Africa’s KCP.

The organizer admits they lacked sponsors.

“Our apologize for any unconvinced due to the atmosphere and reason regarding the investors proposition. Therefore Mafikizolo won’t be coming and KCP artists won’t be coming into the country this year until further notice earlier next year’;.

This is not the first high profile show to hit the wall.

Some months ago, a show where South African celebrated gospel artist Sipho Makhabane was meant to perform failed to take place because the organizers had not booked the Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC).

The organizers were forced to pay the fans their tickets back.