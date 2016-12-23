23 December 2016 Last updated at: 6:40 AM

Immigration Department to halt passport printing

The immigration department says it will not print any passports from today until Monday in order to upgrade its passport printing system.

Public Relations Officer for the department Joseph Chauwa told the local media that there will be a complete shutdown of the whole passport printing system on the days the exercise will be carried out.

He said the shutdown will end on 26th afternoon when emergency passports will be printed while normal operations will resume on Tuesday.

“We will shut down the whole passport printing system from Friday evening and printing of passports will resume on Monday when we will only print passports for emergencies and then resume normal printing on the days to follow,” said Chauwa.

According to Chauwa, the upgrading of the passport printing system will speed up the memory of the department’s machines but will not affect the quality of the passports.

He added that the department decided to carry out the exercise during the festive period so that its customers are not affected.

The exercise is expected to be conducted in Mzuzu, Blantyre, and Lilongwe.