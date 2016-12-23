23 December 2016 Last updated at: 6:22 AM

Devotion: Do first things first

Proverbs 24 : 27 ” Prepare your work outside; get everything ready for yourself in the field, and after that build your house.”

Learning to prioritise is very important. In the age we are, almost everybody is busy to make ends meet and seek entertainment and as a result some priorities in life are no longer priorities.

God is the priority before everything else. Let your beginning be Him(John 1:1) and all other engagements should follow. Prioritise him even your finances, in your time and in your every activity. During the time of prophet Haggai, everybody was busy with their own things, building their own homes and forgot God.

As a result things were not working for them. Haggai 1 : 9 “You expected much, but see, it turned out to be little. What you brought home, I blew away. Why?” declares the LORD Almighty. “Because of my house, which remains a ruin, while each of you is busy with his own house .”

Some people think tthey are too busy to pray. Others quote unbiblical word by a mere philosopher who said to work is to pray, so the more they work, they believe they are praying. This sounds nice but is not Biblical. GI’ve God ppriority. Dont feel happy to live in a mansion but go for prayers in a dilapidated class. Do something about it. Dont feel contented living in a tiled house but go to prayers in a mud floored building and you ddon’t feel anything about it. Recheck your priorities and act.

Apart from God, based oon your profession , you should also write down every day priorities. For example a student should not prioritise football above classes even if the game is between known teams and the lecturer is the most boring. Same as business person and employee. Do first things firs.

Confession

I give God priority in everything I do. I prioritise in everything I do. In Jesus Name. Amen

