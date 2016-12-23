23 December 2016 Last updated at: 6:35 AM

14 years only for man who raped and infected 10 year old daughter with HIV

A court in Mulanje district on Tuesday sentenced a 22 year-old man to 14 years in prison for raping his 10 year-old stepdaughter and infecting her with HIV.

The rapist, who cannot be named to protect the victim, was arrested early December after the victim told her mother that he had been raping her on several occasions since November.

Mulanje Police Public Relations Officer Gresham Ngwira said the rapist used to follow the child to her bedroom whenever the mother was away.

“Hearing this, the mother reported the issue to Muloza police who later arrested the rapist,” said Ngwira.

Tests at the hospital revealed that the child had been raped and she had also been infected with HIV.

Appearing before His Worship Soka Banda of Mulanje magistrate court, the evil stepfather pleaded guilty but claimed that he raped the girl under influence of alcohol.

In his ruling, Banda said the evil father required a stiffer penalty since he had shown irresponsibility. He therefore sentenced the rapist to 14 years in prison.