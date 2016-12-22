22 December 2016 Last updated at: 12:25 PM

No more paying on-spot fines for traffic offences

The Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DRTSS) has announced plans to stop Traffic officers from receiving on the spot fines from motorists found breaking road rules.

The development is to come at a time when Malawi road traffic officers have raised red flagship of corruption in the country, making the nation to be noted to have high levels of corruption.

Director of DRTSS Jaques Manong’a said a new system of issuing electronic receipts is to replace on the spot fines.

The system will see the officers being stopped from confiscating drivers’ licenses when the motorists have gone wrong on the roads.

“The essence is to do with enforcement of the laws effectively and that motorists are not supposed to be moving with cash on the roads to pay fines. Secondly it is to curb corruption that has been speculated among officers in the country,” said Manong’a.

He added that the system will be launched from March next year in the country and that officers are now being trained on how to use the electronic machines that will be issuing receipts.

The new system will see road users being given a ticket that will be having details of the offenses and being demanded to pay fine to government’s account number one.

Road traffic officers in the country are said to be in top three on the list of corruption according to various international reports.