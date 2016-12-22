22 December 2016 Last updated at: 12:20 PM

MBC sports analysts back Karonga United to survive

As the 2016 TNM Super League is nearing to an end, the battle for survival will reach its boiling point this weekend with some fascinating fixtures.

The focus will be on Premier Bet Wizards and Karonga United who will be in action against Red Lions and Kamuzu Barracks respectively.

Separated by goal difference, the two teams are tied on 27 points each with just a game to play before finishing their 2016 assignments.

However, State owned Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) sports analysts have backed Karonga United to survive the chop at the expense of Wizards who were beaten 2-1 at home by Moyale Barracks last week.

Patrick Simango and Paul Kamanga favored Oscar Kaunda’ boys to outsmart Peter Mponda’s boys for the final slot come next season.

“Honestly, it will be very difficult for Wizards to travel to Zomba and collect maximum points over Red Lions. Their home form has cost them dearly and we don’t think they can survive at the expense of Karonga United who have been consistent at home,” said Kamanga.

However, Steve Liwewe Banda had a different opinion from the two.

“To me, I think Max Bullets, Karonga United and Civo Service United are already out but Wizards have got all the chances to remain in the top flight next season. With the current Kamuzu Barracks form, I don’t see Karonga pulling a surprise so by the end of this weekend, they will be out of the league,” he said.

The only possible way for Karonga United to remain in the top flight is to beat Kamuzu Barracks at any cost and at the same time, hoping for Red Lions to beat Wizards FC.

Mathematically, Civo Service United have a very minimal chance of surviving the chop if they can collect all points from their remaining three games and just like Karonga United, hoping to see the two teams above them dropping all points in the process.