22 December 2016 Last updated at: 2:48 PM

Defining moment: Who will sail through?

For the first time in years, soccer loving Malawians have witnessed one of the best TNM Super League seasons ever with three teams all in contention for the title as the season is only remaining with two games to play.

On Friday, all title contenders and relegation threatened teams will be in action in all the three cities of Malawi.

Kamuzu Barracks, Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers will be in action with eyes set on winning the championship while Premier Bet Wizards, Karonga United and Civo Service United will be battling it out for single slot to remain in the top flight next season.

Facing relegation threatened teams at this stage is always dangerous. Yes, the top two teams will be playing against teams that are running away from the jaws of the crocodile.

At Kamuzu Stadium, defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets will play Civo in a must win match for both teams.

Second on the log table with 54 points, just a point behind leaders Kamuzu Barracks, Bullets will have a daunting task against a team currently stuck in the bottom three with 21 points from 27 games.

Losing to Civo will eventually dent Bullets’ title ambitions and with Kamuzu Barracks in action at Mzuzu Stadium, this promises to be a titanic battle.

However, Civo will give it all knowing that a defeat will definitely signify the end of the journey in the top flight. Currently, their possible maximum points are 30 and winning against Bullets and Azam Tigers next week, will take their tally to 30, with 3 points already in the bag following the disbandment of Mtv Maxi Bullets.

If they collect maximum points, Civo will survive based on goal difference against that of fellow strugglers.

At Mzuzu Stadium, unpredictable Karonga United will play host to league leaders Kamuzu Barracks. The hosts are currently stuck in the bottom three and anything other than a victory will see them relegated to the premier division.

Level on points with Wizards, a victory is a must for the rookies who are always difficult to beat at home.

However, playing against the in-form Soldiers won’t be an easy ride.

Free scoring Kamuzu Barracks are just a mile away from winning their first ever Super League title.

At Zomba Community Centre Ground, Red Lions will host Wizards FC.

Wizards have got everything to lose if they fail to collect maximum points in this encounter.

A defeat will surely send them out of Super League for the second time in a row.

Battle lines have been drawn, three points remain at stake.