21 December 2016 Last updated at: 9:37 AM

Two behind bars over marijuana

Police in Kasungu district are keeping in custody two men for being found with three bags of cannabis sativa popularly known as Indian hemp.

The two hid the bags of chamba in a truck loaded with cement but were caught on Monday at a roadblock along the Shayona-Kasungu earth road.

D eputy Public Relations Officer for the Police Station Harry Namwaza identified the two as William Onga, 42, and Esau Phiri aged 20.

“Police received a tip that a certain freightliner truck which had carried cement from Shayona had also carried Cannabis Sativa,” he explained.

Following the tip, police managed to intercept the truck, a Horse registration number CK 4303 with a trailer registration number BJ 5673.

After searching the truck, the police found three bags of cannabis sativa which was mixed with charcoal as a result the two were arrested on the spot.

Meanwhile, the bags of cannabis sativa will be taken to Chitedze Research Station for analysis.

Onga and Phiri will appear before court to answer charges of being found in possession of cannabis.

Onga hails from Chiliko village in the area of Traditional Authority Kabudula in Lilongwe while Phiri comes Kapsanga village T/A Wimbe in Kasungu district.