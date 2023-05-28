Man sentenced to 8 years for blocking road and stealing from motorists

A court in Ntcheu has sentenced a 27-year-old man, Wines Richard, also known as Njolo, to eight years in prison for blocking the M1 road in Ntcheu with large stones for the purpose of robbing drivers and passengers at night.

Public prosecutor Inspector James Luwani told the court that between January and June last year, Richard together with five of his friends placed large stones on the road at Kachipeya in Ntcheu and damaged cars before robbing people in the cars.

His accomplices were arrested and convicted in July last year but Richard was on the run until he was arrested last Monday, May 22, 2023.

He pleaded with the court for leniency citing family obligations but the public prosecutor asked the court that the culprit should receive a strict punishment saying that he posed a risk to people’s lives and violate their right to life and property.

Senior Resident Magistrate Joshua Nkhono, agreed with the public prosecutor in the case and sentenced Wines Richard to eight years imprisonment with hard labour for endangering lives to road users and malicious damage.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24