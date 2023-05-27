Illovo provides K109m for Mary’s Meals School feeding program

Illovo Sugar Malawi plc has allocated K109 million to help feed close to 5000 students in four schools under the Mary’s Meals School feeding program.

This was disclosed on Friday May 26, 2023 in Blantyre when the two companies signed a one year partnership deal which is worth K109,925,400.

Speaking at the event, Illovo Sugar Malawi Managing Director Lekani Katandula said the gesture amplifies the company’s role towards creating a thriving community through the promotion of healthy nutrition and education in Malawi

Katandula said under the partnership, the company will be providing meals to 4956 students from Chimbiya, Nambesa, Mwanza, and Namicheni Primary School Feeding Programs in Nchalo, Chikwawa district.

He further explained that the program in the four beneficiary schools will act like an encouragement to students o attend classes, thereby reducing school drop out.

“The children who will benefit from this support will be able to attend school with the assurance of at least one nutritious meal a day thereby reducing dropout rates among children who cannot afford a meal at home.

“Illovo has committed a total of K109 925 400) to support Chimbiya, Nambesa, Mwanza, and Namicheni Primary School Feeding Programs in Nchalo. The sponsorship will provide meals to 4 954 students for a period of 12 months. This translates to 979 878 meals,” said Katandula.

Katandula has since assured stakeholders that, the company is very much committed to ensuring that the future generations of the society have a chance to thrive and contribute positively to the wider community.

He has also implored other well-wishers to join the noble cause and help to ensure that they achieve the purpose of creating a thriving community through the provision of affordable food and energy. Promoting healthy nutrition and education among underprivileged members of the society.

Mary’s Meal country director Angela Chipeta Khonje, while thanking Illovo Sugar Malawi plc for the allocation, disclosed that the organisation reaches out to 1.1 million learners out of over 3 million learners who are required to be reached out countrywide.

She further revealed that Mary’s Meals School feeding program requires K22,100 to feed a child for a school year and says for 1.1 million learners, about K45 million is spent to feed them in a day.

The country Director has then encouraged other well wishers to emulate the example by Illovo Sugar Malawi plc saying more children needs to benefit from the Mary’s Meal school feeding program.

