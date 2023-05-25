Malawi cannabis steals the show at MIF in South Africa

Malawi cannabis is a centre of attraction at the on going Malawi Investment Forum (MIF) currently taking place at Emperor’s Palace in Johannesburg South Africa with the Malawi Cannabis Regulatory Authority (CRA) bagging back to back meetings with potential investors.

Speaking on the sidelines of MIF, Director General of Cannabis Regulatory Authority Ketulo Salipira said Malawi cannabis is an area many investors would like to venture into but did not have information on how to go about it.

He said CRA has been bombarded with inquiries on how they can participate in the cannabis industry in Malawi and the MIF provided a much needed platform for selling the potential Malawi cannabis can offer.

“Malawi cannabis has a special place because of the climatic conditions that are favourable to the production of cannabis and the political stability apart from availability of human resource. We have serious investors and companies from Russia, South Africa among others who are ready to come and invest in Malawi,” Salipira said.

In his remarks, Trade and Industry minister Simplex Chithyola Banda said Malawi is glad that it’s cannabis has attracted so many potential and serious investors will change the narrative of the industry in Malawi.

One of the potential investors in the Malawi cannabis Vadim Fedder of Armita Energy Tech Pty Limited said he was able to get information that he has been unable to get in two months within ten minutes of being at the MIF.

“We are a group of companies in Russia looking for different opportunities especially in the cannabis industry and we have the capacity and technology to extract oils from cannabis with factories in Far East, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan among others. We will modernize the cannabis industry through mechanisation and work with small-scale farmers and cooperatives for a multimillion dollar investment,” he said.

Secretary for President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba said Malawi is widely known as an agro-economy but it has the potential to be so much more.

“I would like to reiterate our commitment to our strategic and potential investment partners and implore you all to consider Malawi as your preferred investment destination,” she said.

Reported by Mike Van Kamande

