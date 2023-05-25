Chimwendo says Government is working on transformation of cities

Minister of Local Government and National Unity Richard Chimwendo Banda says the government has embarked on improving infrastructure and sanitation in the country’s cities as one way of developing the country.

Chimwendo Banda says the issue of poor sanitation is long overdue, adding that it is time for the city to walk its talk by improving its services in the city.

He made the remarks Wednesday during the Lilongwe City summit which took place at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).

Banda said there is a need to work collaboratively in providing clear solutions to the challenges that the city is facing in relation to Agenda 2063.

According to the Minister, the city needs to protect vendors who are plying their businesses in designated places from those doing illegal vending.

“We are not entirely saying that street vending is bad, but we have learned from our colleagues from other countries where they are able to legalize street vending, sometimes they give hours to the vendors and make clear demarcations of where street vending can take place.

“But what is happening in our country is that everyone is doing his/ her business on their own time which is dangerous in terms of security and that the city does not look good as it becomes hard to clean the city even during late hours,” explained Banda.

He has since challenged the city council to be innovative and increase its revenue collection if it is to improve service delivery.

On his part, Mayor of Lilongwe City Council Richard Banda said the summit is ideal as citizens will now be able to know what to do as far as waste management and street vending are concerned.

“As Lilongwe City Council we are urging stakeholders to give support in various activities that can uplift the city pertaining to its strategic plan as we do not have much resources to implement all the activities”, said Banda.

Banda added that the implementation will start in Lilongwe city center as it is the heart and symbol of the well-being of the city in order to tally with the objectives of the summit by bringing together partners, stakeholders and citizens for the transformation of the city.

Among other notable key priority areas that were stimulated during the discussion include: waste management, illegal street vending, green leisure and infrastructure development.

The City Summit was held under the theme “My City My Responsibility, Together Building the city we want,”.

