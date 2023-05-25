Chakwera commits to ease cost of doing business in Malawi

Malawi president Lazarus Chakwera says his government is working tirelessly towards easing the burden and cost of doing business so as to attract more investors.

President Chakwera was speaking this on Wednesday May 24 when he officially opened a two-day Malawi Investment Forum (MIF) taking place at Emperor’s Palace in Johannesburg, South Africa which he attended virtually.

The Malawi leader said his government is initiating reforms which aim at easing the burden and cost of doing business in the country which he said will woo more investors into the country.

He then invited investors to come to Malawi and exploit the various business and investment opportunities available.

“I invite you to consider investment and partnership opportunities central to our economy which are agriculture, tourism and mining. Do not miss out on the investment windfall coming on Malawi way as we are committed to addressing legislative, administrative and legal reforms that reduces the cost of doing business,” President Chakwera said.

President Chakwera further said the MIF which will end today, May 25 is being held in South Africa not only because it is one of the largest economies in Africa but also because South Africa is Malawi’s biggest trading partner.

He continued to say the country is trying to secure new markets globally through leveraging membership to regional and international protocols for integration and markets.

In his remarks, Minister of Trade and Industry Simplex Chithyola Banda (MP) said Malawi has prioritised trade and investment in its diplomatic mission as such officers have been deployed to various missions including the consulate in Johannesburg.

He said investors should not face unnecessary hurdles, delays and obstacles when investing in Malawi hence over the past years government has implemented a number of reforms aimed at creating a conducive business environment.

Malawi High Commissioner to the Republic of South Africa Stella Ndau said the MIF signifies the importance of foreign investment to the growth and development of the Malawi economy through numerous business and investment opportunities that are yet to be unearthed and her mission is pursuing economic diplomacy.

One of the potential investors JSE listed R12billion Hosken Consolidated Investment Limited chairman Elias Mphande said his company is impressed with the opportunities unveiled at the MIF and would be coming to Malawi to explore investing in mining, tourism, hospitality and tourism among others.

