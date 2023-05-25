Airtel Money partners Britam to introduce ‘Limodzi Insurance’

Britam and Airtel Money have joined forces to introduce Limodzi Insurance cover which will be providing cover in situations such as hospitalizations or accidents for individuals and loss of income for small retailers.

The Insurance cover was launched yesterday at an event held at Nsungwi Market at Area 25 in Lilongwe.

Under the cover, customers will be required to pay K1,150 per month and can choose several options, either the personal accident benefit cover – which reimburses them for accidental injuries or loss of body parts and disability – or the Hospital cash cover which pays them daily cash in case of hospital admission of 2 to 30 days. Alternatively, a client can choose a combination of both covers depending on their requirements and affordability.

Airtel Money Director Brighton Banda said ‘Limodzi Insurance’ will provide clients with peace of mind and financial protection in case of unexpected hospitalizations and accidents.

“As you know, medical expenses can be a huge burden for a lot of people, especially when they are not covered by any primary health insurance or when they must pay high hospital or accident-related bills.

For us at Airtel Money, we know that in today’s world, convenience and accessibility are key. That’s why we have partnered with Britam to offer you a hassle-free way to pay for your insurance premiums and receive your benefit,” he said.

Britam Chief Executive officer, Wales Meja, said most Malawians are under-insured or not insured at all and this leaves them quite vulnerable.

“Our aim with the launch of this product is to make sure Malawians access insurance services at an affordable price. More importantly, we want to offer a solution that meets the needs of the large uninsured population in Malawi,” he said.

Follow us on Twitter: