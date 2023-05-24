Man cuts off 9-year-old son’s private parts

A man in Phalombe has cut off the private parts of his biological son.

The incident happened on May 22 around 12:00hrs.

According to Phalombe police publicist, Sergeant Jimmy Kapanga, the man and his wife separated in 2018.

Yesterday he asked to take the child to Mozambique and stay with him but the mother refused.

The suspect then deceived mother of the victim that he should take the child to a nearby grocery to buy him some snacks.

However, he took the child to a stream where he strangled him on the neck before cutting off his private parts and dumping him in the bush while unconscious.

Meanwhile, the victim has been discharged from Phalombe district hospital where he was admitted.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

