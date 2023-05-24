Flames start training ahead of Ethiopia match

The Malawi National Football team squad of local based players has started training preparation for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Ethiopia next month.

Last week, the team’s interim Coach Patrick Mabedi named a 30-member provisional squad, which will be meeting at Chiwembe Technical Center for three days a week before being released to their clubs for weekend matches.

Giving an update on the training, Mabedi said :“Our camp started very well and all the players reported for duties on Sunday night and Monday morning except those from Mighty Mukuru Wanderers who have not been released by their club. All of them had to go through medical assessments on Monday morning before we started training in the afternoon.

“After three training sessions this far, I can say the players are doing well. The players are active at their clubs, which has made our life easier as they have easily adopted to our setup.

“We have also welcomed into camp one of our foreign-based players Dennis Chembezi who is on a break from South Africa

“As per the agreement that we had with the teams, the players will be released to their respective teams at least 72 hours before their official matches . So, some who are playing on Friday have left on Tuesday while the rest will leave on Wednesday afternoon,” said Mabedi.

The team will regroup on Sunday

Flames, who are on position 3 in group D, will play fourth-placed Ethiopia on June 20 in Mozambique.

Source: FAM

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24