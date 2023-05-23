Six children aged 4 to 13 struggling on their own in Thyolo after parents abandon them

Six children aged 4 to 13 are struggling to make ends meet in Thyolo after their parents abandoned them.

The plight of the child headed household was noted after Everlasting Life Ministries Church visited Khonjeni, VH Jolichi, T/A Chilamwera area in Thyolo to evangelize.

It was noted that Loveness and Liviness Weremu aged 13 were engaged in casual labour to feed their four siblings.

The twins Loveness and Liviness told Malawi 24 that they struggle to make ends after their parents left them and relocated somewhere in the district.

“We mostly sleep on empty stomach and we dropped out of school because we lack parental support,” said one of the twins.

The twins and their siblings are currently staying in a dilapidated house at Jolichi Village, Traditional Authority Mchilamwera.

The children are therefore appealing to people and organisations of goodwill to improve their living standards by building them decent house, supporting their education, providing them with food and clothes.

One of the members of Everlasting Life Ministry Church, Mukile Rachel Mhango, told Malawi 24 that the church was deeply concerned by the plight of the child headed family.

Rachel Mhango also appealed for support from people and organisations of good will to assist the children with decent accommodation, education and other basic things that should improve their living standards.

Mhango also asked the police to look for the children’s parents so that they should face the law for abandoning their children.

The church said people and organisations can learn more about the children by contacting Apostle James Chikopa of the Everlasting Life Ministry on 0888360381 or Mukile Rachel Mhango on 08845026130.

Follow us on Twitter: