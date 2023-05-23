Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for raping child

A 43-year-old man identified as Patuleni Jayidi has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment in Lilongwe after he raped a 13-year-old girl on several occasions.

State Prosecutor Florence Mlanje told the Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Court has sentenced that Jayidi raped the girl on several occasions from June to August last year in her house at Kapazanje Village in Mitundu area.

The girl is head of a family of three and the rapist took advantage of her vulnerability to rape her.

On his part, Jayidi denied the charge and this prompted the state to parade five witnesses leading to his conviction.

And in his sentencing, Senior Resident Magistrate Nyirenda noted that such vulnerable girls need to be fully protected, not exploited by predators like Jayidi.

He then sentenced Jayidi to 18 years in prison to deter potential offenders.

