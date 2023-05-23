Illovo to splash K157m in Tseketseke promo prizes

Local sugar manufacturer, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc, is set to splash K157 million in prizes for their newly launched ‘Tseketseke kuma last ndi Illovo’ promotion.

The public listed company launched ‘Tseketseke kuma last ndi Illovo’ promotion on Monday May 22nd, 2023 at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

Speaking at the launch, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc’s Financial Director Kondwani Msimuko, said the promotion seeks to reward their loyal customers and consumers.

Msimuko said the promotion is a sequel to last year’s ‘Iponyereninso Kwakuya ndi Illovo’ Promotion but says they have incorporated new and improved features to make it even more exciting and rewarding for everyone.

“This promotion is all about giving back to our royal customers and consumers, we believe they have stayed with the brand for quite a long time.

“We have been getting feedback from our valued customers and consumers on how we need to give back to them, so this year we are doing it more better in this way. In prizes alone we are spending K157 million,” said Msimuko.

The Financial Director further said the company has ensured that this year they reach out to more customers and consumers in deep rural areas, giving them a chance to participate and win some prizes.

According to Msimuko, Tseketseke kuma last ndi Illovo promotion will encompass three entry levels that will include stockists, grocers and consumers.

He said entry into the promotion at all levels requires that the participants use their EFD receipt to enter by writing their name and contacts at the back and dropping it into entry boxes at selected participating outlets.

Stockists are required to buy one or more tons of Illovo Tseketseke sugar in order to win monthly prizes such as: 12 express cabin tricycles, four from each region, nine generators, three from each region and nine deep freezer fridges, three from each region.

Grocers stand a chance to win prizes such as: one million kwacha vouchers for iron sheets for 36 people and 216 bicycles in a biweekly draw, six motorcycles in a monthly draw therefore two from each region.

Consumers can participate by buying a minimum of 3kgs of Illovo sugar and stand a chance to instantly win: zitenje, t-shirts, buckets, Caps, Mugs, sugar canisters amongst others.

It is reported that all participants in the consumer category will enter a monthly draw for three main big prizes which include: six cookers, six upright fridges, six shopping vouchers each worth K250,000.

