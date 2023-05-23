Four arrested over guns in Kasungu

Police in Kasungu have arrested four men for allegedly being found in possession of guns which they were offering for sale.

The four, identified as Wackson Zgambo, 20, Precious Ngulewe, 20 both from Juma Village Traditional Authority Mwase in Kasungu, Godfrey Wyson Gama from Siliya Village, Traditional Authority Makwangwala in Ntcheu and McLoud Phiri, 47, of Dokowe Village, Traditional Authority Mnyanja in Kasungu District.

According to Public Relations Office Kasungu Police Station Sub-Inspector Joseph Kachikho, the first three were arrested at Mtambalala location on Monday, May 22, 2023 with a star pistol caliber 735-25 mm while Phiri was arrested with a muzzle loader with one used and 16 cartridges at Chatoloma Trading Centre.

Police were tipped that Zgambo and Gama were offering a gun for sale and detectives followed up and arrested them. They revealed that they were given the gun by Nguluwe to sell and share the money.

Nguluwe claimed that the gun belonged to his father who is in South Africa.

The suspects will appear before court soon to answer charges of being found in possession of offensive weapons.

Follow us on Twitter: