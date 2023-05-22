Njuchi ‘Yabaya’ Zambia: Eli finalising new hit with Yo Maps

Malawi dancehall heavyweight, Eli Njuchi, is poised to become a household name in Zambia as he is slated to release a song which he has featured Yo Maps.

Njuchi has on Monday announced about the incoming hit through a Facebook post where he has unveiled the official artwork for the mouthwatering single.

According to Njuchi’s post, the song has been titled ‘Yabaya’ which he has collaborated with Zambia’s superstar Elton Mulenga who is popularly known as Yo Maps.

Yabaya which seems to be Njuchi’s breakthrough on the international market, is expected to hit the airwaves very soon, however the artist has not specified the releasing date.

Just a few months ago, Njuchi released a hit song titled ‘Marry Me’ which he featured Prince Luv and it has gained him recognition and praise in the neighbouring Zambia.

It is believed that the 20-year old Eli Njuchi who was born Chifuniro Steven Magalasi, will in a blink of an eye become a household name both in Zambia and other neighbouring countries.

