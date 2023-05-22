Lilongwe City summit to be held tomorrow

Mayor for Lilongwe City Council Richard Banda says all is set for Lilongwe City Summit which will take place in Lilongwe at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC).

Speaking to reporters today, Banda said as City Council they are enthusiastic to see the day become a reality amid numerous challenges including the Cyclone Freddy interference that led to the postponement of the event.

According to Banda, the City summit will focus on collaboration, transparency, and inclusivity.

He added that at the summit which is under the theme “My City My Responsibility, Together Building the City We Want,” the council will get people’s input, perspectives and expertise.

“It is through our collective efforts that we can overcome the challenges that Lilongwe City is facing.

“As the theme indicates, indeed we can create a city that thrives, leaving a lasting legacy for future generations,” said Banda.

He then thanked the partners that have stepped forward to support the summit, saying their support and commitment to LCC will contribute greatly to the success of Lilongwe city.

The guest of honor at the summit is Minister of Local Government and National Unity, Richard Chimwendo Banda.

