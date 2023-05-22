14-year-old boy allegedly kills fellow primary school learner in Machinga

A 14-year-old standard seven learner at Chikweo primary school in Machinga has allegedly killed a 12-year-old standard four learner in a fight over a girl.

Machinga Police public relations officer, Sergeant Western Kansire said the two engaged in a fight on Friday after realising that they were going out with the same girl.

During the fight, the standard four learner collapsed and fainted and he was rushed to Chikweo health center, where he was pronounced dead.

However, postmortem shows that he had malaria and low blood count.

Meanwhile, police are hunting for the suspect who is on the run.

The suspect hails from Mkolimbo village, Traditional Authority Chikweo while the victim hailed from Manja in Machinga.

Follow us on Twitter: