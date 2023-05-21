Zomba boy sets up radio station

Zomba-based student Stuward Nankhumwa has set up a radio station which is covering a radius of six kilometres.

Nankhumwa, a student at High Profile Private Secondary School, says the radio can be heard in areas of Namalaka, St. Mary’s and Mpondabwino around Zomba City in the Southern Region of Malawi.

He added that he has invested about K80,000 to come up with the radio station.

“I want to use the radio to encourage fellow youths to work hard in school and refrain from immoral behaviour that may affect their education,” said Nankhumwa in an interview with the local media.

Earlier this year, Nankhumwa created a WiFi device which he said can connect to the internet without the need to pay for data

The innovation earned him a chance to study at Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) through Malawi 2063 Youth Innovation Programme 12-month scholarship.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24