Man gets two years in prison for producing charcoal

The Principal Resident Magistrate Court in Blantyre has convicted and sentenced a 49-year-old man to 24 months imprisonment with hard labour for production and possession of a one and half bag of charcoal without permit.

Blantyre police public relations officer Constable Ivy Mwalabu said the convict Peter Maulidi, committed the offence on April 22 this year.

Mwalabu said state prosecutor Sub-inspector Mark Kanyinji told the court that on the material date, John Kabiya and some forestry officers reported to police that Maulidi was producing and possessing charcoal at his compound without permit.

In following up the matter, detectives went to Maulidi’s residence where it is reported that they found a one and half bag of charcoal.

Appearing before court Maulidi pleaded guilty to the charge of charcoal production and possession of charcoal without permit and in mitigation, he asked for courts leniency saying he looks after his family.

However, the state pleaded with the court for stiffer punishment, considering that the behaviour is bad to the society.

Passing his sentence, Principal Resident Magistrate Godfrey Balaka agreed with the state, and proceeded to sentence the convict to 24 months imprisonment with hard labor for production of charcoal without permit.

Principal Resident Magistrate Balaka also handed Maulidi 18 months imprisonment with hard labour for possessing charcoal without permit and the sentences will run concurrently.

Peter Maulidi hails from Mankhamba village in the area of Traditional Authority Thomas in Thyolo district.

