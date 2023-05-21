Government says Ministry of Lands information intact following Tikwere House fire

Malawi Government says investigations have been launched into the fire at Tikwere House in Lilongwe and the government has assured the general public that Ministry of Lands information is safe as it is backed up digitally.

Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu has said this following a fire incident at Tikwere House.

The fire has damaged floors 6 and 7 which houses Ministry of Lands (Lands Registry and Deeds registry), Office of the President and Cabinet (Government Contracting Unit) and the Judiciary ( Community Service Department).

There have been concerns on social media about lost land records following the fire but Kunkuyu says people should not be worried.

“Government would like to re-assure the nation that all Ministry of Lands information is intact as it is backed up digitally in the Ministry’s Land Information Management System (LIMS) and the nation should therefore not worry about any alleged loss of information for nefarious reasons,” reads part of the statement.

He added that an investigation into the fire incident will be led by the Malawi Police Service and other security agencies.

He has since pledged that government will ensure that the probe is done speedily.

The fire at the building in the city centre of Lilongwe started at around 10 PM and the fire was put out by fire brigade from Kamuzu International Airport.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24