The book of Mark on chapter 9 verse 23 says Jesus said to him, “’If you can?’ All things are possible to him who believes.”

Faith is what makes things possible. God never said that Faith will make things easy, rather He told us that Faith will make them possible. So regardless of the difficulties you may meet in whatever you do, keep your Faith strong through the Word of God and that will make it possible. All things means all.

We read in the book of Hebrews chapter 11 verse 6 thatp “Now without faith it is impossible to be well pleasing to him, for he who comes to God must believe that he exists, and that he is a rewarder of those who seek him.”

Without Faith it is IMPOSSIBLE to please God. Without Faith things become impossible to be done. Without Faith it is impossible to accomplish. Without Faith it is impossible to continue. Without Faith it is impossible to fulfil it. Your Faith is your possibility.

The bible says in Hebrews 0p chapter 11 verse 11 that “By faith, even barren Sarah herself received power to conceive when she was past age, and gave birth, since she considered him faithful who had promised.”

An lady past the age of child bearing, got a child by Faith. It is not easy to conceive at around 90 years but that became possible by Faith. With your Faith it is possible.

Your Faith is your possibility.

Luke chapter 17 verse 19 says: “Then he said to him, “Get up, and go your way. Your faith has healed you.”

We also read in Luke 8 that: He said to her, “Daughter, your faith has made you well. Go in peace.”

The bible says in the book of Luke on chapter 18 verse 42 that: Jesus said to him, “Receive your sight. Your faith has healed you.”

Faith comes by hearing the Word of God as said in Romans chapter 10 verse 17). So keep on hearing and exercising the Word and grow your faith till all things are possible. Remember All things are possible to him who believes.

