Manchester City Clinch Third Consecutive Premier League Title: Arsenal bottles it

Manchester City have today sealed their third consecutive Premier League title following Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The loss left City with an insurmountable lead with three matches remaining. This success marks the 12th major honor under Pep Guardiola’s tenure, and they have the opportunity to make it 13 when they face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3.

This remarkable feat solidifies Manchester City as one of the greatest clubs in English football. City are only the fifth club in the history of English football to win three top-flight titles in a row after Huddersfield Town (1924-1926), Arsenal (1933-1935), Liverpool (1982-1984) and Manchester United (1999-2001 & 2007-2009).

The team is eyeing to be the first in the premier league history to win

“City will now start the 2023/24 campaign with the tantalising prospect of becoming the first in history to win the English top-flight four years in succession,” reads a statement issued by the club.

Throughout the season, City have displayed exceptional form, winning 27 out of 35 matches and scoring an impressive 92 goals, accumulating 85 points. The team has hailed the brilliance of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.

“Our season has been defined by the collective quality of the entire City squad, however, there have been several notable individual landmarks along the way. Erling Haaland has scored the most goals in a single Premier League season with 36, surpassing the previous record of 34 when he scored in the win over West Ham United at the Etihad in May,”

The Norwegian became the quickest player to 20 Premier League goals ever, taking just 14 appearances to hit that figure.

The team has also highlighted the contribution of Kevin De Bruyne who became the quickest player to 100 Premier League assists in April in just 237 games, 56 games faster than previous quickest Cesc Fabregas, who took 293 games.

In addition to their domestic achievements, Manchester City will face Inter Milan on June 10 in the UEFA Champions League final.