Zomba Stadium to be ready for use in December

Minister of Local Government, Richard Chimwendo Banda, has disclosed that Zomba Stadium will be ready for use in December as government has allocated finances in the current fiscal year to complete the second phase of the sports facility.

The minister said this on Thursday after touring construction of the 20,000 capacity stadium that has taken almost seven years to complete.

Chimwendo Banda who was accompanied by Deputy Minister of Local Government, Owen Chomanika, added that government has allocated finances to complete second phase of the stadium construction in the next six months.

He said construction of the first and second phase will cost government K4.8 billion.

“Being a city, Zomba deserves to have a bigger stadium and we’re aware that Red Lions fail to host other teams instead the team always travel long distances to play,” Local Government Minister said with assurance that the stadium construction completes before the end of this year.

Super League Association of Malawi (Sulom) President, Fleetwood Haiya, hailed the Minister of Local Government for inspecting construction works of the long awaited stadium.

He said it was pleasing to hear the Minister of Local Government announcing that Zomba Stadium will be complete by December this year.

Haiya therefore encouraged Red Lions to remain in the Super League other than being relegated from the league.

During his campaign for Sulom presidency, Haiya promised Red Lions Football Club that he will engage government to ensure that Zomba Stadium construction complete as sooner as possible for the good of football development in the country..

Stadium contractor, DEC Construction Company Managing Director, Dan Chale, said the company is set to complete the works by December if government allocate enough finances to the company.

He therefore assured football lovers in Zomba that DEC Construction Company will bring them football game closer once funds for completing the stadium are allocated for the second phase.

