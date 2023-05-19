World Union of Catholic Women Organizations elects Malawian Lucy Vokhiwa as Board Member

The World Union of Catholic Women Organisations (WUCWO) General Assembly, which is meeting in Assisi, Italy has elected Mrs Lucy Vokhiwa from Malawi as WUCWO Board Member 2023 to 2027.

Mrs Lucy Vokhiwa is a former Chairlady of CWO in Malawi which she served from 2018 to 2021.

The 52-years-old comes from Lunzu Parish, Blantyre Archdiocese and is a Social Scientist who runs Chain Logistics, a professional labour contracting company.

She joins the WUCWO Board together with 24 other Catholic women from across the globe. WUCWO was founded in 1910 and is made up of nearly 100 Catholic women organizations and is active in 50 countries with a total of over 8 million Catholic Women.

Mrs Vokhiwa is the third WUCWO Board member from Malawi. She takes over from Mrs Catherine Nyangulu from Mzuzu Diocese who succeeded the first WUCWO Board member, Mrs Bernadette Chiwaya from Lilongwe Archdiocese.

