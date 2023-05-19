Several players miss out as Patrick Mabedi names Flames provisional squad

Flames interim head coach Patrick Mabedi has named a local 30-man provisional squad for the final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ethiopia next month.

Mabedi has given first time call ups to several players, including Bangwe All Stars’ Robert Saizi, Mighty Tigers goalkeeper Innocent Nyasulu, Blue Eagles duo of Mark Lameck and Jacob Robert, Civil Service’ duo of Timothy Silwimba and Lloyd Alone, Silver Strikers’ Chikondi Kamanga and Patrick Macheso, Red Lions’ Alfred Sapanga and Dedza Dynamos red hot striker Clement Nyondo.

However, several players who formed part of Marian Mario Marinica’s squad have been dropped.

Micium Mhone, Gomezgani Chirwa, Precious Sambani, Charles Thom, Stain Davie, Patrick Mwaungulu, Chiukepo Msowoya and Schumaker Kuwali are missing on the list.

Meanwhile, the head coach has named Blue Eagles’ coach Eliya Kananji and Flames Under-17 coach Deklerk Msakakuona as his assistants whilst Peter Mgangira has been roped in as the fitness trainer.

Mabedi has maintained Victor Mphande as goalkeepers trainer, with James Sangala and Steve Madeira as his Technical Support Manager and Assistant Technical Support Manager, respectively.

Chancy Gondwe has also been added to the list as a chaplain while Lawrence Waya is the team analyst.

Dexter Killi is the physiotherapist, with Aubrey Nankhuni coming in as Technical Advisor.

The team will start camping on Monday, 22 May, 2023, at Mpira Village.

Below is the full list:

Goalkeepers

Brighton Munthali

William Thole

Innocent Nyasulu

Clever Mkungula

Defenders

Stanley Sanudi

Mark Lameck

Mark Fodya

Timothy Silwimba

Jacob Robert

Nickson Mwase

Lawrence Chaziya

Kelvin Banda

Blessings Mpokera

Paul Ndhlovu

Midfielders

Chikumbutso Salima

Misheck Botomani

Alick Lungu

Robert Gomez

Lanjesi Nkhoma

Frank Willard

Lloyd Aaron

Chawanangwa Gumbo

Chimwemwe Idana

Chikondi Kamanga

Patrick Macheso

Strikers

Christopher Kumwembe

Gaddie Chirwa

Mphatso Kamanga

Alfred Sapanga

Clement Nyondo

The Flames will play this match in Mozambique before facing Guinea days later.

Foreign based players are expected to join camping a week before the encounter. Malawi is anchoring Group D with three points from four matches, and their chances of making it to Ivory Coast are very minimal.

