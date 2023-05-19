Region 5 Amateur golf challenge tees off in Lilongwe

The 2023 Africa Region 5 Amateur Golf challenge has commenced at Lilongwe Golf Club following the official opening and flag raising ceremony presided over by Minister of Youth and Sports Uchizi Mkandawire.

The competition has attracted six countries, namely Malawi, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Namibia, Zambia and South Africa.

Each country is being represented by a team of four golfers.

Speaking yesterday, during the official opening of the Africa Region 5 Amateur Golf challenge, Minister of Youth and Sports Uchizi Mkandawire said the country is committed to developing all sporting activities including golf, and the tournament is a milestone in growth of golf in the country.

“Hosting the Africa Region 5 Amateur golf challenge is a milestone to us and as Ministry of Sports we will continue supporting golf tournament in the country. Let me also say this the golf tournament in the country is growing and this tournament will also help in identifying hidden talents in the country,” said Mkandawire.

In his remarks, Golf Union of Malawi President Gift Gondwe said the tournament will expose local players and motivate the young generation to take interest in the spot. He added that Malawi team will do better in the tournament.

Team Malawi comprises Captain Folindo Rodrick, Crispin Kadzera, Victor Khamalatha and Peter Lumbe. The coach is Chris Kachiguma and Khumbo Mkandawire is the Team Manager

