MCP working with police to arrest supporters who assaulted journalist

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it is working in cooperation with the Malawi Police Service on efforts to arrest and prosecute some party supporters who assaulted Times Group photojournalist.

The development follows an incident which happened on Wednesday when some people dressed in MCP regalia attacked Times Group photojournalist Francis Mzindiko at the official opening of the Malawi Bureau of Standards Laboratory and Office Complex in Blantyre.

Mzindiko was assaulted for filming a fight that broke out between MCP and UTM supporters at the event and for refusing to delete the footage of the incident.

In its reaction, MCP has through a press statement which has been signed by the party’s publicity secretary Ezekiel Peter Ching’oma, condemned the act by its supporters.

Ching’oma said as a democratic party and as a party that upholds and respects freedom of the press, considers it unacceptable to harass or intimidate journalists or any individuals for doing their job or exercising their right to free speech.

He added that such actions not only violate the law but also undermine the principles of democracy and respect for human dignity.

Ching’oma further said that journalists play a critical role in holding those in power accountable, and it is crucial that their safety and freedom to do their work are protected.

MCP through Ching’oma added that any form of harassment or violence against journalists should be condemned in the strongest possible terms and as such the party is working hand in hand with the law enforcers to arrest and prosecute the culprits.

“MCP is fully cooperating with the Malawi Police Service on the investigations of the matter and we urge the law enforcers to arrest the culprits so that they face the long arm of the law,” reads part of MCP statement.

The party has since reiterated that it will under President Lazarus Chakwera continue to promote and protect freedom of the press as well as freedom of expression and speech in the country.

Ching’oma continued to say MCP has had a health working relationship with the media in the country since the dawn of multiparty democracy in the country, hence the invitation of journalists to a presidential breakfast in commemoration of this year’s World Press Freedom Day.

The publicity secretary has since said that MCP is to committed to using youths in harassing or intimidating journalists but rather to spearhead Chakwera’s development agenda.

The party has also wished Mzindiko quick recovery from the trauma he has suffered during the ordeal.

