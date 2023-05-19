Age Africa to continue support girls’ education

Advancing Girls Education in Africa (Age Africa) has supported 30 girls with secondary education in Zomba District on top of supporting three other girls with tertiary education at University of Malawi from January to March this year.

Age Africa District Officer for Zomba Jessie Puwapuwa disclosed this during a quarterly progress review meeting with Technical Working Group in the district.

She said Age Africa supported 10 girls from St Mary’s Girls Secondary School, 10 girls from Mulunguzi and 10 girls from Masongola secondary schools plus three other girls from various university colleges with school and tuition fees respectively.

She expressed hope that number of beneficiary girls will increase shortly and further disclosed that Age Africa is already supporting 138 girls in various secondary schools and 11 girls at University of Malawi and other colleges.

“It’s our hope that girls that are benefiting from Age Africa education support will utilise this opportunity by working hard in school to meet their dreams,” she added.

Age Africa will organise retreat for beneficiary girls from 9 secondary schools to discuss wider range of issues including business management, according to Puwapuwa.

District Youth Officer for Zomba, Shallon Kumwenda hailed Age Africa for providing secondary and tertiary education to needy girls.

She also expressed hope that girls under Age Africa education support will work hard to achieve their life goals.

