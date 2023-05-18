Police nab taxi driver for stealing 6 vehicles from employers

Police have arrested a 39-year-old taxi driver, Geoffrey Chavula, for allegedly stealing six vehicles from his employers in Mzuzu.

Earlier this month, Police received numerous complaints of car theft from employers within Mzuzu City.

The complaints were that after the suspect was offered the job as taxi driver, he would vanish with such vehicle and never come back.

This prompted detectives to intensify investigations that led to Chavula’s arrest and subsequent recovery of six vehicles that had verious parts removed and sold.

Meanwhile, the Police have asked car owners to verify the persons they want to employ before entrusting them with the jobs.

The recovered vehicles are Toyota Voxy, Toyota Vista, Nissan Otti, Toyota Duet, Nissan Tilda, and Honda Fit belonging to various individuals within Mzuzu City.

When investigations are completed, Chavula will be charged with theft and theft of motor vehicle.

The suspect hails from Dingiri village traditional authority Kampingo sibande in Mzimba.

