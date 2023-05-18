Kalindo demands K50 million from Minister Zikhale

Activist Bon Kalindo wants Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma to pay him K50 million over alleged defamation.

Kalindo through lawyer Gilbert Khonyongwa has told Zikhale to pay the money within seven days for alleged character assassination or risk being sued.

According to local media, a letter from Khonyongwa Associates addressed to Zikhale claims that the minister, during a press briefing on April 18, 2023 regarding the relocation of refugees and asylum seekers to Dzaleka Refugee Camp, allegedly made statements that were meant to tarnish and damage the image of Kalindo.

Kalindo accuses Zikhale of using words which in their natural and ordinary meaning meant that Kalindo is corrupt, dishonest and a crooked person who is receiving bribes from refugees in order to influence or lobby for a reversal of the decision to relocate the refugees.

Zikhale has not commented on Kalindo’s demands.

Meanwhile, the Police have started raiding homes and shops of refugees in order to arrest them and take them to Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

