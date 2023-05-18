Elon Musk Announces New Feature for Twitter Blue Verified Subscribers

Twitter Blue verified subscribers can now upload videos of up to two hours in length, with a storage capacity of 8GB.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, shared the news of this feature today.

This is a significant upgrade from the previous limit of two minutes and 20 seconds. The extended video upload limit opens up a myriad of opportunities for content creators, including influencers, brands, and even independent filmmakers, to engage with their audiences in a more immersive manner.

“Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2-hour videos (8GB)!” tweeted Musk.

The feature will come in handy for content creators to monetize their videos following the upgrade announced in April, which enabled Twitter Blue verified subscribers to monetize their content.

META, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has also announced its version of paid verified badge on its social media platforms.

Content creators may wish to enable subscriptions on this platform.



Just tap on Monetization in settings. pic.twitter.com/CmD06Mczmn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 24, 2023

“Content creators may wish to enable subscriptions on this platform. Just tap on Monetization in settings,” Musk had tweeted on April 24.

Since the acquisition of Twitter, Elon Musk has introduced several updates. He recently announced the recruitment of Linda Yaccarino, former chair of global Advertising and Partnerships at NBCUniversal, as the new CEO.

I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.



Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023

He said the recruitment would free him of time to “focus on product design & new technology.” He also announced plans to “transform this platform [Twitter] into X, the everything app.”

The announcement has been met with excitement from content creators on Twitter. Many are eager to take advantage of the new feature and share longer, more engaging videos with their followers.

It remains to be seen how the extended video upload limit will impact the dynamics of Twitter. Some users have expressed concerns about the potential for increased content consumption and its impact on data usage. Others are optimistic that the new feature will lead to more creativity and engagement on the platform.

Twitter Blue is a subscription service that offers exclusive features and benefits to its paying users.