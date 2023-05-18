CDEDI says relocation of refugees will push up prices of basic commodities

Centre for Democracy and Development Initiatives (CDEDI) says the relocation of refugees will push up prices of basic commodities and leave millions of Malawians im untold misery.

Yesterday, police raided shops and homes of refugees where they arrested over 400 refugees and took them to Maula Prison to await relocation to Dzaleka.

Speaking with reporters at a press briefing on Thursday , CDEDI executive director Sylvester Namiwa said that there are several contentions issues that need to be addressed at Dzaleka Refugee Camp because recamping the refugee is not a priority given the myriad challenges Malawians are facing.

He said business has already come to a standstill and low income consumers are now subjected to exorbitant prices of basic needs thereby pushing millions into untold misery.

“It is even strange that the same government that is failing to feed inmates in our correctional facilities is forcing people that were feeding themselves and , also created jobs elsewhere, to depend on the same government at the congested Dzaleka camp

“Most importantly, government should explain to Malawians how it intends to cushion the sudden price hike of basic following the closure of shops and other businesses operated by some of these refugees being recamped “,He explained.

Meanwhile, Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma has defended the relocation of refugees saying it is targeting those doing business illegally.

He that those who want to come and do business should apply for a Business Residence Permit (BRP ) and those who want to stay in Malawi should apply for a Permanent Residence Permit (PRP) otherwise they have to stay at the Dzaleka Refugees Camp.

Dzaleka camp, however, is already overcrowded as it accommodates nearly 50,000 people which is above the recommended 12,000 refugees.

