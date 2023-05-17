FINCA employee nabbed for embezzling K19 Million

Police in Nkhata-Bay District have arrested a 31-year-old supervisor at Foundation for International Community Assistance (FINCA) Nkhata-Bay branch on allegations that he embezzled K19 Million within the months of April and May, 2023.

He has been identified as Tionge Mwenda from Zowani Village in Traditional Authority M’bwana in Nkhata-Bay District.

Te Branch Manager Ulemu Kanthambi told Police that on May 11, 2023 he went for a meeting in Mzuzu and left everything in the hands of the loans officer Julius Ng’uni.

However, as per routine of their job, every employee is allowed to access cash from the vault as long as he/she updates transactions in the cash movement register.

When the manager returned on May 16, 2023, he called for a meeting to account the transactions which were carried out over the period he was out of the office by going through the transaction register hence noticed the missing of the said amount.

Upon being quizzed, Mwenda allegedly admitted to have mismanaged the money which prompted the manager to report the matter to Nkhata-Bay Police Station.

He has since been charged with theft by servant and will appear before court soon.

