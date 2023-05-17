Chakwera for speedy certification processes for SMEs

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has challenged Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) to speed up certification of products of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) .

In his remarks on Wednesday after officially opening state of the art MBS laboratory and office complex and the 33rd International Trade Fair in Blantyre, the President warned against slowness of government offices in issuing business certificates saying in this digital age, no certificate should take days to secure.

“Everywhere I go, friends of Malawi who want to help us succeed say that our economy has huge potential, but our problem as a nation is that we take too long to facilitate things for businesses and investors. The world is moving at a lightning speed into the future and yet we have too many people in this country still moving in slow motion.

“I don’t want to hear that this is happening here, and I assure you that I will send people regularly to check. I don’t want businesses that are working hard to be productive, like the ones whose exhibitions I have seen at this year’s Trade Fair, to be slowed down in their ability to put goods on the local and international market because of slowness in certification procedures,” said Chakwera.

He then said he hoped the new complex will help address such issues so that SMEs have a conducive environment which is the number one ingredient in boosting the country’s economy.

Speaking earlier, MBS Board Chairperson Davlin Chokazinga said the new laboratory is the third best in the whole SADC region, after South Africa and Botswana hence, will increase the country’s industrialisation drive through international recognition.

Chokazinga then said staff training will be intensified as a way of improving competence so that members of staff at MBS are able to run the state of the art equipment.

“This infrastructure will go a long way in ensuring that the MBS operates in line with the best international practice, and for our testing, calibration and certification services to be accredited according to international standards. The inauguration of this facility compliments your Excellency’s Vision 2063, especially the manufacturing industrialisation and value addition aspiration, therein.

“On our part, we promise to take care of this facility, and ensure that we provide the expected services to the nation in support of investment and economic growth. It is our hope that this will go a long way in contributing to the economic development of our country in terms of facilitating both local and international trade, and ensuring consumer protection,” explained Chokazinga.

Reported by Loness Gwazanga