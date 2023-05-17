Three die in Ntcheu road accident

Three people including two family members have died while two other people have sustained injuries following a road accident at Lizulu trading centre in Ntcheu.

Confirming the development to the local media was Ntcheu Police spokesperson, Rabecca Ndiwate who said the accident happened on Monday night 15th May, 2023.

Ndiwate said the accident involved a Toyota Belta which collided with a motorcycle before hitting a male pedestrian in the process.

The publicist further reported that the motorcycle carried three family members and in the process a father and his 11 months-old-child died.

It is also reported that the wife to the man is currently admitted to Dedza District Hospital where she was referred to after sustaining injuries.

This is coming barely days after 16 people sustained minor injuries after a Captain Tours Bus rammed into Dear Mama Shop near Ntcheu bus depot along the M1 road last week.

It was reported that driver of the bus, registration number CP 219 was avoiding a truck which was coming the opposite direction which resulted him losing control of the vehicle.

Three days ago, a tanker carrying 32 thousand litres of fuel was involved in a road accident before it caught fire at Salima Turn-off in Ntcheu as well.

Follow us on Twitter: