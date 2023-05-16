Nsanje registers two suicide cases in a day

Police in Nsanje on Monday registered two cases of suicide involving a 58-year-old woman, Nezhi Chonzi from Ndenguma Village and a 16-year-old boy, Lazaro Masina from Nyamkwatula Village, both under Traditional Authority Malemia in the district.

Public Relations Officer for Nsanje Police, Agness Zalakoma confirmed the incident on Monday, saying Chonzi was found hanging to the roof of her bedroom after picking a quarrel with her husband whilst Masina was found hanging to a tree in a bush.

“Masina was a standard 5 pupil at Chididi Primary School and he allegedly committed suicide after he was summoned by Village Head Tchamfonda on suspicion that he threatened to kill a friend he had picked a quarrel with at his school,” Zalakoma said.

Postmortem conducted on both deceased revealed that death was due to strangulation, secondary to hanging.

Meanwhile, Police in the district have appealed to the general public to refrain from committing suicide and rather seek help by sharing their problems with other people .

Reported by Robert Nayeja