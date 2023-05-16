​​​Death Penalty: Recorded executions drop in Sub-Saharan Africa

In Sub-Saharan Africa as recorded executions dropped by 67%, from 33 in 2021 to 11 in 2022, and recorded death sentences reduced by 20%.

However, recorded executions all over the world in 2022 reached the highest figure in five years, as the Middle East and North Africa’s most notorious executioners carried out killing sprees.

Amnesty International said today as it released its annual review of the death penalty that in Sub-Saharan Africa executions were recorded in two countries — Somalia and South Sudan. This was the lowest number of executing countries recorded by Amnesty International in the region since 2017. Notably, Sierra Leone and the Central African Republic abolished the death penalty for all crimes, while Equatorial Guinea and Zambia abolished the death penalty for ordinary crimes only.

A total of 883 people were known to have been executed across 20 countries globally, marking a rise of 53% over 2021. This spike in executions, which does not include the thousands believed to have been carried out in China last year, was led by countries in the Middle East and North Africa, where recorded figures rose from 520 in 2021 to 825 in 2022.

“It is encouraging to see that a number of countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, including Sierra Leonne and the Central African Republic, have abolished the death penalty for all crimes, condemning it to the dustbin of history, where it belongs,” said Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International’s Interim Director for East and Southern Africa.

“While Equatorial Guinea and Zambia have abolished the death penalty for ordinary crimes only, they must follow suit and work on completely abolishing this cruel and degrading form of punishment. Countries in the region must execute justice, not people.”

Disturbingly, 90% of the world’s known executions outside China were carried out by just three countries in the Middle East and North Africa region. Recorded executions in Iran soared from 314 in 2021 to 576 in 2022; figures tripled in Saudi Arabia, from 65 in 2021 to 196 in 2022 — the highest recorded by Amnesty in 30 years — while Egypt executed 24 individuals.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, while South Sudan and Somalia were the only countries that recorded a combined total of 11+ executions in 2022, no other country recorded executions in the region, making countries that executed people one fewer compared to 2021. Recorded death sentences also decreased by 20%, from 373 in 2021 to 298 in 2022.

The use of the death penalty remained shrouded in secrecy in several countries, including China, North Korea, and Vietnam — countries that are known to use the death penalty extensively — meaning that the true global figure is far higher. While the precise number of those killed in China is unknown, it is clear that the country remained the world’s most prolific executioner, ahead of Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the USA.

Five countries resumed executions

Executions resumed in five countries in 2022 — Afghanistan, Kuwait, Myanmar, the State of Palestine and Singapore — while an increase in executions was also recorded for Iran (314 to 576), Saudi Arabia (65 to 196), and the USA (11 to 18).

The recorded number of people executed for drug-related offences more than doubled in 2022 compared to 2021. Drug-related executions are in violation of international human rights law which states that executions should only be carried out for the ‘most serious crimes’ – crimes that involve intentional killing. These executions were recorded in China, Saudi Arabia (57), Iran (255) and Singapore (11), and amounted to 37% of total executions recorded globally by the organization. Executions for drug-related offences were likely to have been carried out in Viet Nam, yet these figures remain state secrets.

While executions were up, the total number of recorded death sentences imposed on people remained essentially the same, with a slight decrease from 2,052 in 2021 to 2,016 in 2022.

A glimmer of hope

Against this bleak backdrop, there was a glimmer of hope as six countries abolished the death penalty either fully or partially.

Kazakhstan, Papua New Guinea, Sierra Leone and the Central African Republic abolished the death penalty for all crimes, while Equatorial Guinea and Zambia abolished the death penalty for ordinary crimes only.

As of December 2022, 112 countries had abolished the death penalty for all crimes and nine countries had abolished the death penalty for ordinary crimes only.

The positive momentum continued as Liberia and Ghana took legislative steps toward abolishing the death penalty, while the authorities of Sri Lanka and the Maldives said they would not resort to implementing death sentences. Bills to abolish the mandatory death penalty were also tabled in the Malaysian Parliament.

“Somalia and South Sudan’s continued execution of people in the past year is bucking the trend in Sub-Sharan Africa, where countries are moving away from the death penalty by either abolishing the death penalty or becoming abolitionist in practice,” said Samira Daoud, Amnesty International’s Director for West and Central Africa.

“The death penalty violates the right to life as proclaimed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

“With 125 UN member states — more than ever before — calling for a moratorium on executions, Amnesty International has never felt more hopeful that this abhorrent punishment can and will be relegated to the annals of history. But 2022’s tragic figures remind us that we can’t rest on our laurels. We will continue to campaign until the death penalty is abolished across the globe.”

In Malawi, the death penalty is stil part of the country’s laws but there have been calls from various sectors to abolish it saying the law uis unnecessary as no president has signed a death warrant since 1992.

In 2021, the Supreme Court of Appeal made a judgement in a case involving Charles Khoviwa v The Republic which saw judges declaring that capital punishment as unconstitutional in the country.

However, in a twist of events, the court made a U-turn on the matter saying it never abolished the death penalty and that High Court judges are free to sentence murder convicts to death claiming the issue was never brought before the court for consideration.

