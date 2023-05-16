Airtel Malawi rebrands to ‘A Reason to Imagine’ to inspire youth

Airtel Malawi has replaced its tagline ‘The Smartphone Network’ with a new brand campaign called ‘A Reason to Imagine’ which the mobile network operator says is focused on supporting the youth with innovative and relevant products and features which will enhance young people’s productivity, creativity, and skills and help them make progress in their lives.

The company announced the new at an event held in Lilongwe on Monday night.

According to Airtel, ‘A Reason to Imagine’ is driven by the insight that in Africa, imagination is the only qualification that matters and showcases Airtel Malawi’s role in harnessing this potential by delivering relevant solutions to consumers that enhance digital and financial inclusion.

The new brand highlights Airtel’s status as an enabler of young people’s dreams and ambitions, whatever these might be, and the campaign seeks to celebrate the energy, creativity, and innovation of young people.

Airtel Malawi’s Managing Director, Charles Kamoto said tagline ‘The Smartphone Network’ has been synonymous with the company’s objective to set roots in Malawi and has driven the company to achieve 1,000 plus network tower infrastructure across Malawi and connect over 6.5 million subscribers including approximately 2 million active smartphone customers.

He added that after 13 years of using ‘The Smartphone Network’, the company has rebranded to A Reason to Imagine’ which seeks to inspire the youth to realise that they can do anything using Airtel as a medium for their imagination.

“Through this campaign, we want to change the mindset of the youth to not only see a smartphone as a phone but also but also something that will help them achieve their goals. We will push this messaging to them and when it is well entrenched it will result into the youth making progress in their lives,” said Kamoto.

Social Media influencer and entrepreneur Dana Domoya said the youth will benefit from the rebranding because young people these days are using the internet to create and promote their businesses.

The rebranding builds on Airtel Malawi’s ongoing ‘ZiliMwaIfe’ campaign which has been showcasing Malawi’s local heroes who are doing extraordinary initiatives in their communities.

